Alvvays announce new summer 2024 UK and European tour dates

Alvvays have announced several more UK and European dates for 2024.

Around the time of their previously announced show at London’s Troxy on June 26, the Canadian indie rockers will also play shows in Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow as well as in mainland Europe. They will be visiting countries including Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy.

Alvvays have also been booked for numerous festivals across the summer including Bilbao BBK, Øya Festival, Mad Cool and Kilby Block Party. Earlier this month, they announced a run of US shows for spring 2024.

You can see Alvvays’ full list of 2024 tour dates below, including the new UK and European shows, and buy your tickets here and here.

Alvvays’ US tour dates in Spring 2024 are:

APRIL

18 – Cleveland, Ohio – Agora Theatre

19 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Bogart’s

20 – Columbus, Ohio – Newport M Hall

22 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Pabst Theater

24 – Madison, Wisconsin – The Sylvee

25 – Kansas City, Missouri – The Truman

MAY

01 – Tampa, Florida – The Ritz YBOR

02 – Orlando, Florida – The Plaza Live

03 – Athens, Georgia – Georgia Theatre

04 – Charlotte, North Carolina – The Underground

06 – Louisville, Kentucky – Mercury Ballroom

07 – St. Louis, Missouri – The Pageant

09 – Fort Collins, Colorado – Aggie Theatre

10, 12 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Kilby Block Party

11 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Brooklyn Bowl

13 – Sacramento, California – Ace of Spades

16 – Phoenix, Arizona – The Van Buren

17 – Tucson, Arizona – Rialto Theatre

JUNE

22 – Bristol, SWX

23 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

24 – Glasgow O2 Academy

26 – London, Troxy

28 – Antwerp, Lives Live



JULY

2 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

3 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

4 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

7 – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

8 – Heidelberg, Karlstorbahnhof

9 – Milan, Magnolia

Alvvays recently received their first Grammy nomination, namely ‘Best Alternative Music Performance’ for ‘Belinda Says’, a standout cut from their excellent 2022 full-length album, ‘Blue Rev’. The album received a four-star review from NME, and was featured on NME’s ‘50 Best Albums of 2022’ list.

In his review, Will Richards highlighted the holistic improvements the band made on ‘Blue Rev’, stating: “Released after half a decade away, the Canadians’ third album ‘Blue Rev’ is still identifiably Alvvays, but the hooks here are sweeter, the instrumentation brighter, the energy more palpable.”