Alvvays announce North American tour, tease new music

Alvvays have announced they’ll kick off a North American headline tour in October, and have also seemingly teased new music.
The Canadian dream pop outfit will commence the run on October 14 in Chicago, continuing along with shows in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Texas, Washington, Philadelphia, New York and more before wrapping up November 18 in Boston. Joining the band on the road will be Slow Pulp. Ticket pre-sales begin today (Wednesday June 22) – get tickets here.
On Instagram, the band shared some trippy visuals accompanied by what appears to be a brief snippet of new music. Check that out below:
Alvvays have not released any new music since their second studio album, ‘Antisocialites’, arrived back in 2017. Last year, during a set supporting The Strokes at the Forum in Los Angeles, they debuted two new songs – ‘Mirrors’ and ‘After The Earthquake’ – live.
‘Antisocialites’ was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize and came in at 17 on NME‘s list of the 50 best albums of 2017, with the band praised for “honing the crystalline melodies and lyrical bite of their debut”.
“On ‘Your Type’, singer Molly Rankin draws blood – “You’re an O and I’m AB” – while ‘Plimsoll Punks’ finds her raging, “You’re the seashell in my sandal that’s slicing up my heel”. Closer ‘Forget About Life’ is the highlight, though, pitting dark thoughts against the warmth of basic human connection.”
Alvvays’ 2022 North American headline tour dates are:
OCTOBER
Friday 14 – Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre
Saturday 15 – Minneapolis MN, First Ave
Tuesday 18 – Salt Lake City UT, The Depot
Wednesday 19 – Boise ID, Knitting Factory
Thursday 20 – Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom
Friday 21 – Eugene OR, McDonald Theatre
Saturday 22 – Seattle WA, Moore Theatre
Monday 24 – Arcata CA, Arcata Theatre Lounge
Wednesday 26, Thursday 27 – San Francisco CA, Fillmore
Saturday 29 – Los Angeles CA, Wiltern
Sunday 30 – San Diego CA, Observatory North Park
NOVEMBER
Wednesday 2 – Austin TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Friday 4 – Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall
Saturday 5 – Dallas TX, The Studio at The Factory
Monday 7 – Atlanta GA, Variety Playhouse
Tuesday 8 – Nashville TN, Marathon Music Works
Wednesday 9 – Asheville NC, Orange Peel
Friday 11 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club
Saturday 12 – Philadelphia PA, Franklin Music Hall
Tuesday 15 – New Haven CT, College Street Music Hall
Wednesday 16 – New York NY, Kings Theater
Friday 18 – Boston MA, Roadrunner