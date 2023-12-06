Alvvays announce Spring 2024 US tour dates

Alvvays have announced a US tour in Spring 2024 – see the full list of dates below.
- READ MORE: The 50 best albums of 2022
The Canadian indie rock quintet took to X to announce the upcoming tour in the early morning today (December 6). The lengthy tour will see them perform in 18 different venues across the States, beginning with a date in Cleveland, Ohio’s Agora Theater on April 18, and concluding in Tucson, Arizona’s Rialto Theatre on May 17.
wormin our way thru
rustbeltsouthwest spring ‘24
presale wed 10am (pw = PHARMACIST)
onsale fri 10am https://t.co/uGmLEOicSN
poster @victoriasiecz pic.twitter.com/jm4m4WH9nL
— Alvvays (@alvvaysband) December 5, 2023
Pre-sale tickets are now available for purchase through the band’s website using the password ‘PHARMACIST’, while general ticket sales will open on Friday, December 8 at 10AM local time through Ticketmaster.
The announcement is Alvvays’ first since receiving their first Grammy nomination, namely ‘Best Alternative Music Performance’ for ‘Belinda Says’, a standout cut from their excellent 2022 full-length album, ‘Blue Rev’. The album received a four-star review from NME, and was featured on NME’s ‘50 Best Albums of 2022’ list.
In his review, Will Richards highlighted the holistic improvements the band made on ‘Blue Rev’, stating: “Released after half a decade away, the Canadians’ third album ‘Blue Rev’ is still identifiably Alvvays, but the hooks here are sweeter, the instrumentation brighter, the energy more palpable.”
In an interview with NME following the album’s release, band leader Molly Rankin commented on the arduous journey they took making ‘Blue Rev’ – which involved navigating COVID restrictions, their practice space flooding and Rankin’s hard drive getting stolen – stating: “The only thing I know how to do is just put my head down and keep swinging. That’s how we’ve been from the beginning – just keeping going and pushing through whatever life throws at us.”
Alvvays have spent 2023 touring in support of their third full-length album, with the most recent leg of their tour seeing them perform in Asia and Australia. In addition to their Grammy nod, the band received a nomination at the 2023 Polaris Prize for ‘Blue Rev’, though they did not win the award.
In January, they made their debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing their Grammy-nominated track, ‘Belinda Says’.
Alvvays’ US tour dates in Spring 2024 are:
APRIL
18 – Cleveland, Ohio – Agora Theatre
19 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Bogart’s
20 – Columbus, Ohio – Newport M Hall
22 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Pabst Theater
24 – Madison, Wisconsin – The Sylvee
25 – Kansas City, Missouri – The Truman
MAY
01 – Tampa, Florida – The Ritz YBOR
02 – Orlando, Florida – The Plaza Live
03 – Athens, Georgia – Georgia Theatre
04 – Charlotte, North Carolina – The Underground
06 – Louisville, Kentucky – Mercury Ballroom
07 – St. Louis, Missouri – The Pageant
09 – Fort Collins, Colorado – Aggie Theatre
10, 12 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Kilby Block Party
11 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Brooklyn Bowl
13 – Sacramento, California – Ace of Spades
16 – Phoenix, Arizona – The Van Buren
17 – Tucson, Arizona – Rialto Theatre