Alvvays share two new songs, ‘Belinda Says’ and ‘Very Online Guy’

Alvvays have shared new tracks from their forthcoming third studio album ‘Blue Rev’ – watch the videos for ‘Belinda Says’ and ‘Very Online Guy’ below.

‘Blue Rev’ follows 2017’s ‘Antisocialites’ and is set for release on October 7 via Transgressive. So far, it’s been previewed by the singles ‘Pharmacist’ and ‘Easy On Your Own?’.

On ‘Belinda Says’, the band take inspiration from Belinda Carlisle’s ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’, singing: “Belinda says that heaven is a place on earth / Well, so is hell.”

‘Very Online Guy’, meanwhile, sees vocalist Molly Rankin taking shots at an internet ‘reply guy’. Discussing the songs, which come with their own videos co-directed by Rankin and Alvvays guitarist Alec O’Hanley alongside videographer Colby Richardson, the band said: “Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy.’

“We painted and shot the ‘Belinda Says’ video in our living room. We directed a mosaic-mode vid for ‘V.O.G’. with our videoguru friend Colby. This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs.”

Watch the pair of videos below.

Alvvays will head out on a North American tour in October, with dates running through to mid-November. You can see their tour schedule below and find any remaining tickets here.

Ahead of that, the band will play a short run of sold out UK dates, which you can also find details of below.

OCTOBER 2022

2 – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s

3 – Manchester, Gorilla

5 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

6 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

7 – London, Islington Assembly Hall

14 – Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre

15 – Minneapolis MN, First Ave

18 – Salt Lake City UT, The Depot

19 – Boise ID, Knitting Factory

20 – Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom

21 – Eugene OR, McDonald Theatre

22 – Seattle WA, Moore Theatre

24 – Arcata CA, Arcata Theatre Lounge

26 – San Francisco CA, Fillmore

29 – Los Angeles CA, Wiltern

30 – San Diego CA, Observatory North Park

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Austin TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4 – Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall

5 – Dallas TX, The Studio at The Factory

7 – Atlanta GA, Variety Playhouse

8 – Nashville TN, Marathon Music Works

9 – Asheville NC, Orange Peel

11 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

12 – Philadelphia PA, Franklin Music Hall

15 – New Haven CT, College Street Music Hall

16 – New York NY, Kings Theater

18 – Boston MA, Roadrunner