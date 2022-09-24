Alvvays share two new songs, ‘Belinda Says’ and ‘Very Online Guy’

Alvvays have shared new tracks from their forthcoming third studio album ‘Blue Rev’ – watch the videos for ‘Belinda Says’ and ‘Very Online Guy’ below.
‘Blue Rev’ follows 2017’s ‘Antisocialites’ and is set for release on October 7 via Transgressive. So far, it’s been previewed by the singles ‘Pharmacist’ and ‘Easy On Your Own?’.
On ‘Belinda Says’, the band take inspiration from Belinda Carlisle’s ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’, singing: “Belinda says that heaven is a place on earth / Well, so is hell.”
‘Very Online Guy’, meanwhile, sees vocalist Molly Rankin taking shots at an internet ‘reply guy’. Discussing the songs, which come with their own videos co-directed by Rankin and Alvvays guitarist Alec O’Hanley alongside videographer Colby Richardson, the band said: “Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy.’
“We painted and shot the ‘Belinda Says’ video in our living room. We directed a mosaic-mode vid for ‘V.O.G’. with our videoguru friend Colby. This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs.”
Watch the pair of videos below.
Alvvays will head out on a North American tour in October, with dates running through to mid-November. You can see their tour schedule below and find any remaining tickets here.
Ahead of that, the band will play a short run of sold out UK dates, which you can also find details of below.
OCTOBER 2022
2 – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s
3 – Manchester, Gorilla
5 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
6 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
7 – London, Islington Assembly Hall
14 – Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre
15 – Minneapolis MN, First Ave
18 – Salt Lake City UT, The Depot
19 – Boise ID, Knitting Factory
20 – Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom
21 – Eugene OR, McDonald Theatre
22 – Seattle WA, Moore Theatre
24 – Arcata CA, Arcata Theatre Lounge
26 – San Francisco CA, Fillmore
27 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore
29 – Los Angeles CA, Wiltern
30 – San Diego CA, Observatory North Park
NOVEMBER 2022
2 – Austin TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
4 – Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall
5 – Dallas TX, The Studio at The Factory
7 – Atlanta GA, Variety Playhouse
8 – Nashville TN, Marathon Music Works
9 – Asheville NC, Orange Peel
11 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club
12 – Philadelphia PA, Franklin Music Hall
15 – New Haven CT, College Street Music Hall
16 – New York NY, Kings Theater
18 – Boston MA, Roadrunner