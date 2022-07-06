Alvvays have announced their third album ‘Blue Rev’ and shared a new single, ‘Pharmacist’ – listen below.

The Canadian dream-pop group will release the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Antisocialites’ on October 7 via Transgressive – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Arriving today (July 6), the hazy two-minute track ‘Pharmacist’ serves as the first preview of the long-awaited record. ‘Blue Rev’ will also feature ‘After The Earthquake’ and ‘Many Mirrors’, both of which were debuted by Alvvays when they supported The Strokes in LA last October.

Advertisement

Other song titles include ‘Easy On Your Own?’, ‘Very Online Guy’, ‘Pomeranian Spinster’, ‘Bored In Bristol’ and ‘Lottery Noises’. You can see the full tracklist and official cover artwork below.

‘Pharmacist’ ‘Easy On Your Own?’ ‘After The Earthquake’ ‘Tom Verlaine’ ‘Pressed’ ‘Many Mirrors’ ‘Very Online Guy’ ‘Velveteen’ ‘Tile By Tile’ ‘Pomeranian Spinster’ ‘Belinda Says’ ‘Bored In Bristol’ ‘Lottery Noises’ ‘Fourth Figure’

The band teased the arrival of new material while announcing a 2022 North American headline tour last month. Kicking off in Chicago, Illinois, the extensive run of gigs will run over the course of October and November. Find any remaining tickets here.

‘Antisocialites’ was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize and came in at 17 on NME‘s 50 best albums of 2017 list, which hailed the group for “honing the crystalline melodies and lyrical bite of their debut”.

The review added: “On ‘Your Type’, singer Molly Rankin draws blood – ‘You’re an O and I’m AB‘ – while ‘Plimsoll Punks’ finds her raging, ‘You’re the seashell in my sandal that’s slicing up my heel‘. Closer ‘Forget About Life’ is the highlight, though, pitting dark thoughts against the warmth of basic human connection.”