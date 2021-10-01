Amazing Grace, a new live music venue, is coming to London Bridge

A new live music venue called Amazing Grace is set to open in London Bridge later this month.

The venue will be located in the Grade II Listed St Thomas’ Church, which was originally built in 1192 and is now situated next to The Shard. The church’s stained glass windows, altar (which was built in the 1700s) and original woodwork will remain untouched.

Amazing Grace will open its doors on October 15 and is set to “play host to emerging talent from across the UK and internationally,” according to a press release.

“In a nod to its London roots, the venue will showcase a broad range of cultures and genres in celebration for all that the city represents,” it adds.

Among the features that will be visible inside Amazing Grace is a 3D-mapped wall set behind the stage that will enable punters “to be transported into the performers’ world with animated projections”.

Amazing Grace will also display ‘Christ With Shopping Bags’, an original Banksy work.

The venue will stock “independent beers, exclusive cocktails and a hand-picked spirits list,” while the independent Peckham restaurant Mr. Bao will be serving their Taiwanese steamed buns.

Amazing Grace co-founder Vineet Kalra said: “We’re thrilled to be the new custodians of this iconic London space.

“As a team of live music fans, we’re making it our mission to bring the best talent, both local and global, to our stage in the coming months.”

