It's the fastest growing streaming service in the world

Amazon Music has launched a new way for consumers to stream music for free, provided that they have an Alexa assistant device.

From today (August 1), UK users who do not have Prime membership or a subscription to Amazon Music will be able to listen to a selection of playlists and stations for free on Alexa-enabled devices. They will be supported by adverts, however.

“We want to get as many people listening to music in a way that makes them want more,” Amazon Music UK director Paul Firth told Music Week. “Once people start streaming, over time they will stream more and more and become more engaged.

“We know that what we do with Alexa is innovative,” Firth continued. “If you are able to use technology like that to make it easier for people to find music, that’s brilliant. It’s allowing us to bring more and more people into music streaming, and that’s what we’re excited about.”

Last month, it was reported that Amazon Music is now the fastest growing music streaming service, with the Financial Times claiming it’s grown by 70% in the past year.

Amazon Music has reportedly amassed 32 million subscribers, although it still trails behind Spotify’s 100 million and Apple Music’s 60 million.

They could soon have even more competition, however, with BTS‘ label Big Hit Entertainment rumoured to be developing a streaming platform of their own that will likely feature exclusive songs by the K-pop juggernauts.