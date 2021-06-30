Amazon launches “golden era” vinyl subscription service

Amazon has launched a new subscription service that focuses on “the golden era of vinyl” from the 1960s and ’70s.

The new ‘Vinyl Of The Month’ club offers music fans “must-haves” delivered to their door for $24.99 (£18.58) per month, handpicked by the Amazon Music team.

“Start or grow an enviable collection with some of the greatest albums ever,” a statement reads, adding that the new Amazon service is “a great gift for anyone who’s just fallen in love with vinyl”.

The first two albums delivered as part of the service are Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ and The Clash’s ‘London Calling’, while Amazon has said that “iconic classics” from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis and ABBA will also be included at some point.

Subscribers can return their record for free if they don’t like it, although it’s not clear as to exactly how this works with the subscription model and payments this point.

Once signed-up, subscribers will be able to see what album is lined up for them to receive next, and they can choose to skip the selection before it even arrives. There are no tie-ins either and the membership can be cancelled at any point.

The service isn’t available on the UK Amazon site, but it is available for UK residents to sign up on the US Amazon site and have the vinyl delivered internationally.

To sign up for the new subscription service, visit Amazon here.

Meanwhile, Warner Music Group is set to release nine memorable film scores on vinyl this year, including Space Jam, Jackie Brown and more.

A number of acclaimed blockbusters will see their scores pressed onto vinyl in a new series, including three Quentin Tarantino films, due for reissues on September 3 and 17.