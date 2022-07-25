Amazonica on supporting The Libertines at Wembley: “It was a glimpse into 2002”

DJ Amazonica has spoken of her experience supporting The Libertines at Wembley Arena this weekend, as well as sharing some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.

The DJ, solo artist and longtime friend of the band was invited to join the band when they celebrated 20 years of their seminal debut album ‘Up The Bracket’ at the iconic London venue this weekend – where the likes of The Cribs were also performing as special guests, and Jamie T even made a surprise appearance.

“You know those people who you may not see for years but when you do see each other it’s as if no time has passed?” Amazonica told NME. “You like the same stuff, you understand each other intrinsically and you just love hanging out with them. That’s how I feel about The Libertines.”

She continued: “It’s a bit hazy but back in the day before ‘Up The Bracket’ was released we all used to hang out and get up to mischief. There was a special spirit in the air, rock was back and there were some incredible bands changing the world – most of whom ended up at The Libertines’ flat.

“We were all making music, doing gigs, making it happen and all of it documented for posterity in the inlay cover of ‘Up The Bracket’.”

Amazonica went on to describe how it was “incredible” to all be together at Wembley 20 years later.

“The guys asked me to DJ and I kicked things off by playing classics from Savages, The Sex Pistols, and The Pixies as well as some UK Punk from Bad Nerves,” she said. “Newbie Louis Dunford then took the stage with a mesmerising performance. Watch out for him! The Paddingtons brought forth their blistering high- octane performance before The Cribs played an incredible set where ‘Men’s Needs’ exploded the pit. Last DJ set before Libs came on and I brought out the bangers and Wembley was singing!”

Speaking of the mood for when The Libertines came on stage, Amazonica said that their performance “Surpassed the dizzying heights of rock’n’roll legend previously made at Wembley”.

“I nearly bawled my eyes out at the closer ‘Don’t Look Back Into the Sun’, but as I said to Pete [Doherty, frontman] after, I didn’t want to ruin my make-up,” she admitted. “At the afterparty, Gary [Powell, drummer] absolutely smashed it on the decks and I ended up head banging on a table. It was riotous. Pete and John [Hassal, bassist] had left but Gary, Carl [Barat, frontman] and I held court. Catching a small glimpse back into 2002 with those iconic songs with all of you at Wembley. Beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Doherty recently told NME that fans should expect work to be completed on a new Libertines album by the end of the year.

Doherty confirmed that writing sessions in Jamaica were pencilled in for work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth‘.

Having previously told NME that the record looked set to have an eclectic mix of styles in the same vein as The Clash’s ‘Sandinista’, Doherty explained: “There are lots of things on the table – some really good, strong and melodic rock’n’roll songs. We’ve also got ideas for soundscapes and spoken word stuff.”

Asked when the album might be complete, he replied: “By the end of the year, I think – hopefully. We’ll get the demos done in the summer hopefully, and then we’ll see.”

The band are set to further celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut album ‘Up The Bracket’ this year, releasing a ‘Super Deluxe Edition’ of the record in October.

Meanwhile, Doherty’s latest acclaimed album ‘The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime’ with Frédéric Lo is out now.