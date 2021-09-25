Amber Mark announces debut album ‘Three Dimensions Deep’ and world tour dates

Amber Mark has announced details of her debut album ‘Three Dimensions Deep’ – listen to first single ‘What It Is’ below.
The New York-based singer, songwriter and producer will share her first full-length on January 28 next year via EMI/PMR Records.
Speaking of the creation of the album in a statement, Mark said: “’Three Dimensions Deep’ is a musical journey of what questions you begin to ask yourself when you start looking to the universe for answers.
“I can only go as deep as the third dimension as that’s how we see the world, but what about when you start looking to the universe within for answers.”
Discussing first single ‘What It Is’, she added: “‘What It Is’ low key is the title track of the album without it actually being the title track.
“It comes from going through negative experiences which end up being the gateway to a question I think I’ll be asking for the rest of my life. What is the meaning of life, the universe and everything?”
Watch the album’s trailer and see Mark’s newly-announced 2022 UK and European tour dates below:
MARCH 2022
5 – Paris, Nouveau Casino
6 – Brussels, Botanique
7 – Munich, Strom
9 – Berlin, Frannz
10 – Cologne, Luxor
11 – Hamburg, Stage
13 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Oude Zaal
15 – Bristol, O2 Academy
16 – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
18 – Dublin, Academy
19 – Glasgow, Garage
20 – Liverpool, Arts Club
22 – Leeds, Stylus
23 – Manchester, Academy 2
24 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Watch Amber Mark’s In Conversation video interview with NME about the debut album and more above.