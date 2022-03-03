Amelia Dimoldenberg wants to get Sam Fender on ‘Chicken Shop Date’

Amelia Dimoldenberg has spoken about her desire to get Sam Fender to appear on her popular YouTube interview series Chicken Shop Date.

The YouTuber and comedian was speaking to NME last night (March 2) on the red carpet at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which took place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

Prior to co-presenting the award for Best TV Actor, which went to This Way Up‘s Aisling Bea, with Munya Chawawa later on in the night, Dimoldenberg told NME that she was “a big fan” of Fender.

Advertisement

“I really want to get him on my show Chicken Shop Date,” she said. “So I want to hang out with him and persuade him to go on a date with me.”

Dimoldenberg added: “I feel like [the BandLab NME Awards] is the perfect place to spot new dates, so I’m super-excited. I would love to get more international acts on the show, that would be a big dream of mine.”

Fender, meanwhile, enjoyed a hugely successful night at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 as he picked up Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist and performed ‘Seventeen Going Under’ to kick off the ceremony.

In a must-watch interview with his bandmates in the winners’ room, Fender shared his gratitude to NME for the support he’s received during his career. “When we didn’t have a record label and were coming through the grassroots, you actually were proper behind us – so thank you very much!”

Check back on NME.com for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.