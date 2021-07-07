Amen Dunes releases new single with Sleaford Mods, ‘Feel Nothing’

Amen Dunes, the musical project of Damon McMahon, returns with a new single ‘Feel Nothing’, featuring Sleaford Mods.

The song is his follow-up to the 2018 album, ‘Freedom’, and marks his first release for record label Sub Pop.

Co-produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, ‘Feel Nothing’ features the hallmarks of Amen Dunes’ soaring indie rock, punctuated by psychedelic synths and airy piano chords – the former courtesy of frequent collaborator Panoram.

The five-minute track progresses with a shuffling drum rhythm until it gets swallowed up by a climactic duet between McMahon and Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson, sparring over a vintage acid house beat.

Listen to ‘Feel Nothing’, which Sleaford Mods pronounced “fire as fuck”, below.

A new Amen Dunes album has not yet been confirmed. However, the artist’s signing to Sub Pop marks a new chapter in his career, which has run to five studio album releases so far.

His last record ‘Freedom’, which was issued by Sacred Bones Records, received a five-star review by NME. Reviewer Ben Homewood wrote, “McMahon’s face appears, eyes down, in high definition on the sleeve, and its 11 tracks are just as up-close and personal. But it’s the scale of ‘Freedom’’s sound that cements it as an instantaneous classic; far and away McMahon’s most complete work to date.”

On the other hand, Sleaford Mods are set to tour the UK and Ireland in November. It was revealed in May that the band will offer £5 tickets to fans who are struggling financially.

“We’ve set aside some £5 tickets for the UK tour but these are strictly for people who are struggling financially so please, don’t take the piss,” said Williamson in a social media post.