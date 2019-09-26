They say he's currently on one of their flights.

American Airlines have responded after Tyler, The Creator said that he’d been placed on a no-fly list.

The ‘Igor‘ rapper claimed this morning (September 26) that he’d been placed on the US aviation blacklist, which is traditionally used to stop passengers who pose a substantial safety risk.

“Ha, I’m on @AmericanAir No Fly Terrorist List,” Tyler told his 8.3 million Twitter followers. “What the hell did I do?”

But his claims have now been denied by American Airlines, who instead say that the rapper is currently on one of their flights.

“American does not have a terrorism watch list. That list is controlled by the FBI,” they told NME. “But since Tyler, The Creator, is flying with us today and is currently on one of our flights, the tweet is not accurate.”

Although it’s unclear where he is travelling to, the rapper is scheduled to perform at Orlando’s Additional Financial Arena on Friday night (September 27). His last show took place at Philadelphia’s Mann Center last night (September 25).

The rapper previously experienced flight issues when he was banned from the UK in 2015 because he “posed a threat to public order“. At the time of the order, then home secretary Theresa May refused to allow the rapper from visiting the UK for a period of three to five years.

His full return came last week, when he performed two sold out shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

In a five-star review of the first night, NME wrote: “He mentions the ban twice, and refers to Theresa May as ‘that bitch [who] banned me’, before tailing off.

“I’m past that,” he insists, using the reference to segue into the older, more dangerous stuff. ‘Yonkers’, his blood-stained 2011 calling card, shudders with bug-eyed rage and the kids in the audience scream the lyric ‘stab Bruno Mars in his goddamn oesophagus,’ even though many of them must have been around 10 years old when it was released. The stage lights flash, accompanied by horror movie synth stabs, to 2011’s ‘She’.”