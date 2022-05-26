American Express and NME launch Amex Gold Unsigned initiative

NME has partnered with American Express to launch American Express Gold Unsigned, a groundbreaking new music initiative for unsigned artists in the UK.

The initiative will give new bands, producers, singer/songwriters, rappers and rising pop stars alike a shot at securing their first big break in a burgeoning music career.

UK artists of all genres are being encouraged to submit their own original music through the Syncr platform from today (May 26). After entries close on June 8, a shortlist of artists will then be drawn up and invited to perform at a live Amex Gold Unsigned showcase in front of a panel of industry experts, who will choose the overall winner.

The winner of Amex Gold Unsigned will provide a track and feature in a forthcoming national advertising campaign for American Express Gold Rewards – a prize that will ensure that their music is given prominent, nationwide exposure.

The overall winner will receive a host of additional benefits, including a fully serviced release of the winning track (a dedicated music team will be on hand to help with production, studio time and rehearsal space), professional songwriting and production mentorship, and the opportunity to perform at a future American Express-sponsored music event.

A short film about the Amex Gold Unsigned initiative, which will focus on the winning artist and also feature the shortlisted acts, is set to be produced, while the winner will also be the subject of an NME feature and perform live at a future NME event.

You can find out more information about Amex Gold Unsigned, including details on how to submit your music for consideration, by heading here.