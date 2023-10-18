American Express announce relaunch of music initiative Amex Gold Unsigned

In partnership with Amex Gold Unsigned

Amex Gold Unsigned will be returning for its second year with a new venue-focused initiative.

The groundbreaking initiative exists to create breakthrough opportunities for emerging artists and to celebrate new music of every genre.

This year, Unsigned is shining a light on the crucial role grassroots music venues play in developing and promoting emerging music in the UK by partnering with the iconic Tufnell Park venue, The Dome / Downstairs at the Dome.

Unsigned is supporting the venue in various ways. From partnering with music and entertainment publications to driving awareness of the challenges that grassroot venues are faced with, to refurbishing both The Dome and Downstairs at the Dome, in partnership with leading interiors contractors Wilmott Dixon.

As part of the initiative, Amex will be hosting a live music showcase later this year on November 30, with the lineup made of selected rising musicians.

Musicians of all genres can enter their music for consideration here. The submission must be original material, all entrants must be UK residents over the age of 18 and not currently under contract with a record label. All submissions must be received by October 29. A panel of industry experts will then curate the line-up for the evening.

Last year, the Amex Gold Unsigned initiative saw Jazzie Martian be named the selected artist to receive a sync in Amex’s Gold’s TV ad. The Nottingham-based musician beat hundreds of other entrants and said the project recalibrated his mindset when it came to music.

“I’ve started loving and believing more in what I’m doing as I’ve started to actually digest that winning mentality,” he told NME. “You start to go, ‘OK, yes, I’m a winner – now I wanna win’”.