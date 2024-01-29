American Football announce 2024 UK tour dates

American Football have announced four UK shows for 2024 to celebrate 25 years of their self-titled debut album – check out the details below.

The US midwestern emo pioneers are set to headline Outbreak Festival in Manchester on June 30, before they return in September for three shows at Rock City in Nottingham (11), Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom (12) and the Roundhouse in London (14).

The shows will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album, also known as ‘LP1’.

Pre-sale for the September dates go live at 10am GMT on Wednesday (January 31), before general sale at 9am GMT on Friday (February 2), and you can buy yours here.

American Football’s 2024 UK dates are:

JUNE

30 – Manchester, UK, Outbreak Festival

SEPTEMBER

11 – Nottingham, UK, Rock City

12 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowland Ballroom

14 – London, UK, Roundhouse

Announcing the shows on social media, American Football wrote: “We’re thrilled to be going back to the UK this summer / fall for a few very very special shows to commemorate the 25th anniversary of LP1!”

A press release also teases more 25th anniversary celebrations from the band in the coming months.

American Football formed in Urbana, Illinois in 1997 by frontman Mike Kinsella, guitarist Steve Holmes and drummer Steve Lamos.

They released their self-titled album in 1999, which would go on to become one of the most acclaimed albums in the emo genre of the era. They broke up one year later, before reforming in 2014 with Kinsella’s cousin Nate on bass, releasing two more self-titled albums in 2016 and 2019.

Last year, American Football purchased the house from their iconic self-titled album art. In a statement the band revealed that, upon finding out that the property was set to be sold and demolished, they decided to purchase it with their label Polyvinyl and a number of friends and collaborators.

“Today, with sincere joy, we are excited to share that we have collectively purchased The American Football House in an effort to preserve its place and legacy within the community that built it. Here’s to keeping this landmark alive for many more years to come,” they shared.

In a four-star review of American football’s 2019 self-titled album – which featured Paramore‘s Hayley Williams – NME wrote: “Third time’s a charm for American Football, as this new sequel to their seminal 1999 debut sees them expand into more exploratory, even jazzy territory. They’re a band revitalised.”