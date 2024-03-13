American Football announce 2024 US ‘LP1’ 25th anniversary tour dates

American Football have announced a US leg on their ‘LP1’ 25th anniversary tour this year. Find all the details below.

Earlier this year the band announced a UK and European run to celebrate 25 years since their 1999 self-titled debut album, also known as ‘LP1’.

They have now added a string of US dates which will see the midwestern emo legends perform at Chicago’s Thalia Hall on September 27 and 28, followed by stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Brooklyn throughout October.

General sale tickets for Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. go on sale Friday (March 15) at 10am local time from here. Pre-sales also go live today (Wednesday, March 13) at 10am local time, which fans can access by signing up here.

Along with EU/UK, we are playing a few very special LP1 25th anniversary shows in the US this fall! Chicago, NYC, LA, DC. Tix go onsale Fri @ 10am. A limited # of presale tix & VIP bundles will be avail starting tmrw. Sign up for reminder/ Password @ https://t.co/uP4JobNiiS 🔐🙂 pic.twitter.com/RcKIONeVjV — American Football (@americfootball) March 12, 2024

The US dates will follow American Football’s UK and European run, where the band will perform in Nottingham, Glasgow, London and more. You can find more details here and purchase any remaining tickets here.

They are also scheduled to perform at festivals including Primavera Sound Barcelona, Primavera Porto and Outbreak Fest.

American Football’s 2024 US tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

27 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

28 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

OCTOBER

11 – Las Vegas, NV, Best Friends Forever Festival

12 – Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre

13 – Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre

25 – Washington, D.C., Howard Theater

26 – Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw Concerts

27 – Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw Concerts

American Football formed in Urbana, Illinois in 1997 by frontman Mike Kinsella, guitarist Steve Holmes and drummer Steve Lamos.

They released their self-titled album in 1999, which went on to become one of the most acclaimed albums in the emo genre of the era. They broke up one year later, before reforming in 2014 with Kinsella’s cousin Nate on bass, releasing two more self-titled albums in 2016 and 2019.

In a four-star review of American football’s 2019 self-titled album – which featured Paramore‘s Hayley Williams – NME wrote: “Third time’s a charm for American Football, as this new sequel to their seminal 1999 debut sees them expand into more exploratory, even jazzy territory. They’re a band revitalised.”