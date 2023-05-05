American Football buy the house from their iconic self-titled album art

American Football have purchased the house that features on their iconic self-titled album artwork.

The midwest emo band’s debut LP from 1999 features the illuminated window of a property in Urbana, Illinois, which has since affectionately become known as ‘The American Football House’.

In a new statement, the band revealed that, upon finding out that the property was set to be sold and demolished, they decided to purchase it along with their label Polyvinyl and a number of friends and collaborators.

“Last fall we received word that 704 W High Street in Urbana might be sold soon,” they wrote on Twitter. “Shortly thereafter American Football, Polyvinyl, Chris Strong, Atiba Jefferson, and Open House Contemporary made a pact: we’d all buy the house together before developers could demolish it and build a condo.”

The statement added: “Today, with sincere joy, we are excited to share that we have collectively purchased The American Football House in an effort to preserve its place and legacy within the community that built it. Here’s to keeping this landmark alive for many more years to come.”

American Football were formed in Illinois in 1997 by frontman Mike Kinsella, guitarist Steve Holmes and drummer Steve Lamos. Together, they released one self-titled album in 1999 – which would go on to become one of the most iconic releases in the emo genre – before breaking up the following year.

The band reformed in 2014 with the addition of Kinsella’s cousin Nate on bass, releasing two further self-titled albums in 2016 and 2019.

NME gave the latter release, highlighted by the Hayley Williams-featuring single ‘Uncomfortably Numb’, a four-star review. The review said: “Twenty long years since that iconic debut album, American Football are a band revitalised. As emo’s edges continue to fray, nestling amongst hip-hop and electronica in the popular consciousness, American Football remain the band best-versed in its traditional sensibilities.

“Unafraid to experiment amongst all the traditionalist, lovelorn expression, the ‘American Football’ of 2019 is a record both classic in intonation, and future-facing in intent. No longer a band of nostalgia bangers, American Football are back at the top of the pile.”

This summer, the band will support The 1975 at London’s Finsbury Park alongside Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japanese House and more yet to be announced.