American lawmakers call for action after Taylor Swift ticket controversy

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster after numerous Taylor Swift fans reported issues with buying tickets for the star’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’.

Swift, who released her 10th studio album ‘Midnights’ last month, announced the run of North American stadium concerts on November 1. Shortly afterwards, she confirmed an extra eight dates before adding a further 17 gigs last week.

A pre-sale then went live this Tuesday (November 15), with fans subsequently complaining on social media about lengthy wait times and website outages. The Guardian also reported that tickets were quickly being re-listed on sites such as StubHub for as much as $22,700 (£19,100) each.

Addressing the technical issues, Ticketmaster said the “site is not down” and claimed that “people are actively purchasing tickets”.

A message on the company’s customer support Twitter feed, however, read: “We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve.”

Later, Ticketmaster posted another update in which the firm said there had been “historically unprecedented demand” as “millions” of Swift fans attempted to secure tickets to ‘The Eras Tour’.

The pre-sale for some dates of the stint were pushed back. Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public tomorrow Friday (November 18).

Last night (November 17), Skrmetti said during a press conference that he was concerned with the reported issues, but added that there were currently no allegations to make (via The Hill).

“We received a number of complaints and there’s been significant press coverage that the ticket sale process did not go smoothly,” the attorney general explained.

“It’s my job to ensure that the consumer protection laws and antitrust laws in Tennessee are being honoured.”

Skrmetti said he was launching the antitrust investigation because Tennessee – Swift’s home state – is a large music market.

Additionally, he acknowledged that Live Nation Entertainment dominates approximately 70 per cent of the live music industry, and how this impacts paying customers (LiveNation merged with Ticketmaster back in 2010).