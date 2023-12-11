Amex Gold Unsigned hosts live music showcase and Mike Skinner DJ set

Amex Gold Unsigned hosted a live showcase to celebrate their latest initiative last month (November 30).

Held at The Dome in Tufnell Park, the showcase featured live performances with the six selected shortlisted acts, as well as a DJ set by The Streets’ Mike Skinner.

The new music-focused initiative celebrates and uplifts emerging unsigned musicians and the grassroots venues where they hone their craft.

Following thousands of entries, the Amex Gold Unsigned panel selected six unsigned bands and artists to perform in the London venue’s newly-refurbished music hall.

Kent band BABY opened proceedings with their scrappy indie-rock and were followed by BRIT School alumni Kianja, who spoke of the “hard times” that “people all around the world are feeling” as she introduced her song ‘I Get By’.

Simon A fused spoken-word with rap in his contemplative set, discussing the ills of social media in today’s society. Coventry’s Abz Winter premiered her recently-released new single ‘Are You Good?’ during a rowdy set, and the live music concluded with powerful performances by Riya Gadher and Harleighblu.

Speaking from the stage, panellist and BBC Introducing radio host Jess Iszatt spoke of the vital support that the shortlisted artists and beyond all need in these formative stages of their career, and how the punters could show their support.

Meanwhile, The Dome / Downstairs at The Dome’s Iain Scott and Sally Hipwell recently spoke to NME about the impact the refurbishment has had on the venue. “We’re hoping that it will bring in more music from a lot of different genres,” Hipwell told NME. “We’re open to everything and we want everything to come in, because diversity is key.”