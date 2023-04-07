Aminé and Kaytranada drop first song from Kaytraminé collaboration, ‘4EVA’ featuring Pharrell

Aminé and Kaytranada have officially debuted their collaborative project Kaytraminé, joining forces with Pharrell Williams for a slinky and colourful track titled ‘4EVA’.

The project was first teased earlier this week, but has been in the works for nearly a decade; the pair first linked up in 2014 after Aminé released a bootleg remix of Kaytranada’s song ‘Not At All’. The latter DJ then offered to make Aminé some of his own beats, leading to the pair collaborating on three songs for Aminé’s 2015 mixtape ‘Calling Brio’.

A music video for ‘4EVA’, directed by Jack Begert, is slated to drop in the coming hours. For now, though, you can have a listen to the song below:

‘4EVA’ comes as the first single from Kaytraminé’s eponymous debut album, which is slated to arrive sometime next month (an exact release date is yet to be confirmed).

The new record will follow Aminé’s second studio album (2020’s ‘Limbo’), as well as Kaytranada’s (2019’s ‘Bubba’). Both have kept busy in the years since those records dropped, though: Aminé released both a mixtape (‘TwoPointFive’) and EP (‘My Baby’) in 2021, while Kaytranada shared his ‘Intimidated’ EP that same year.

Last year saw Kaytranada team up with Anderson .Paak for the standalone single ‘Twin Flame’, PinkPantheress for ‘Do You Miss Me?’, both IDK and Denzel Curry for ‘Dog Food’, and IDK alone for ‘Taco’. He also shared a remix of The Weeknd‘s track ‘Out Of Time’.