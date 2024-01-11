Amol Rajan “humbled” as DJs sample ‘University Challenge’ jungle response

University Challenge host Amol Rajan has responded to the “humbling” viral reaction of a music-related question that featured on a recent episode of the show.

On last week’s episode of the BBC 2 quiz programme, the host asked a question about jungle music which has since inspired DJs and producers to sample the soundbite and create brand new tracks.

“What name is given to the genre of dance music that developed in the UK in the early 1990s out of the rave scene and reggae sound system culture associated with acts such as A Guy Called Gerald and Goldie?” host Rajan asked the students representing the University of Aberdeen.

When they guessed the answer ‘Drum and bass’, Rajan responded: “I can’t accept Drum & Bass. We need jungle, I’m afraid.”

One Twitter used posted a snippet of the clip, calling for someone to sample the line in a track. It quickly sparked a wave of interpretations, which remixed the response into fast-paced jungle bangers.

Rajan has now responded to the influx of new tracks, writing on Twitter/X: “This post has given rise to 3 days of creative brilliance across social media, which is so humbling. It gives me particular joy because jungle and raving was a big part of my life for years. Thanks to all who have mixed the sample.”

In a number of other recent posts, the TV host used the hashtag #jungleimafraid, also sharing that “there was a time when I was a Fabric [nightclub] regular”.

In another post he wrote: “And just like that, my early 20s and early 40s in glorious unison.”

He added that his “dream scenario” would be a mix with with the Ragga Twins, ‘Ghetto Dub’ by Probe and Sylo, or ‘Temperance’ by Marcus Intalex.

This isn’t the first time that a music question on University Challenge has made headlines. Back in 2019 Wolf Alice took to social media to celebrate being the subject of one of the questions.

In 2016 it was also confirmed that Alt-J keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton would be representing Leeds University on a Christmas edition of the show.