Amy Lee, Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen and more unite in new Evanescence single ‘Use My Voice’

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee has rallied the likes of Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale and The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen for the band’s new single, ‘Use My Voice’.

Written “to celebrate the power of speaking out in order to promote a more just world”, the new song also features the vocal talents of Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel, violinist Lindsey Stirling, along with various friends and family members of Lee’s.

In a press release, Lee said “This is an era of awakening, and full of powerful beauty. I hope to inspire others to seek truth, find their own voices and use them as I step up to use mine.

Advertisement

“Don’t let anybody speak for you. Only you can do that.”

Listen to ‘Use My Voice’ below:

The surprise collaboration comes just a day after Lee took to social media to open up “on the lack of female rock singers”, following a discussion on the subject in a recent interview.

Lee explained that she was asked about “the lack of women historically on rock radio and in the mainstream rock world”, but wished to share a more detailed answer after being unable to fully articulate herself during the interview.

“Honestly, women DO get skipped over. We DO get left out of the recap when it all boils down… But here’s the deal: The true heart of rock music is the spirit of REBELLION.”

Advertisement

‘Use My Voice’ follows singles ‘Wasted On You’ and ‘The Game Is Over’, both taken from forthcoming studio album, ‘The Bitter Truth’. The album’s release date is yet to be announced.