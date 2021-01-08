Amy Macdonald named as Scotland’s ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2021

Amy Macdonald has been named as the final ambassador this year’s Independent Venue Week, representing Scotland.

Last month saw Arlo Parks announced as the England ambassador for the eighth edition of the annual seven-day celebration of independent music venues around the UK (taking place from January 25 to 31), before Super Furry Animals’ legend Gruff Rhys was confirmed yesterday to be representing Wales and rising alternative hip-hop artist and songwriter Jordan Adetunji was named as the ambassador Northern Ireland.

Now, platinum-selling Amy Macdonald will be joining them to shine a light on the UK’s treasured, grassroots venues.

“Small and independent venues are so important to developing new music in the UK, and I say this with experience: without the places for me to cut my teeth as a performer starting out, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said.

“Additionally, they are places where local young people can learn their trades as sound engineers, lighting technicians, promoters, poster designers etc etc, giving them careers for life. I am super proud to be Scotland’s ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2021, at a time when venues across the country find themselves in a perilous position, and we need to remember everything they offer so we do what we can to keep them going for both the future of British music, and the communities in which they exist.”

The initiative, which invites a host of exciting artists to play exclusive shows up and down the country in celebration of independent venues and their communities, provides a huge spotlight on the grassroots ecosystem within the live music sector.

So far this year 64 venues from 37 different villages, towns and cities – 82 per cent of which are located outside of London – have signed up to take part in IVW.

A spokesperson added: “As we step into 2021, it is clear we are a long way from any kind of opportunity to safely enjoy live music in grassroots music venues and the health and well-being of our whole community is our priority.

“IVW is responding by adapting the way shows are available across the week with a range of digital events. From ‘In Conversations’ with artists, labels, promoters, gig goers and other industry organisations to album listening parties, pre-recorded live streams, comedy and quizzes.”

Last month, Anna Calvi, Sleaford Mods and more appeared on a new live album which has been released by the organisers behind Independent Venue Week. The nine-track vinyl-only album was recorded at various independent venues across the country.

‘Independent Venue Week LIVE 2020’ is available to buy from the Independent Venue Week website as well as a number of independent record stores across the country.

Meanwhile, the Music Venue Trust continue to fight to save and reopen every struggling grassroots music venue in the wake of COVID-19 closures – assuring fans that its possible with continued “people power“. Visit here for more information or to donate to the #SaveOurVenues campaign.