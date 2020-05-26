GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

Amy Winehouse biopic at “script stage” and could be released “in a year or two”

The film is looking to cast an unknown actor from north London

By Nick Reilly
Amy Winehouse (Picture: Getty)

A biopic about Amy Winehouse‘s life will be released in “a year or two”, her father Mitch has revealed.

Mitch has said the film will offer an truthful portrayal of the singer’s life after he previously hit out at Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary Amy for its “misleading” portrayal of the relationship between him and his daughter.

He told Paul Danan’s ‘The Morning After’ podcast: “We’ve got a lovely movie, a lovely Broadway show coming, and that’s how we’ll get our own back, by portraying Amy the way she was.”

Advertisement

Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse (Picture: Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

He added that a script was currently in the works.

“The movie is gonna be in a year or two. We’ve gone beyond talks, we’re at script stage. The film is going to be a biopic,” he explained.

Opening up on who would portray the title role, he said: “The casting will be – and I get to choose, with recommendations from the producer – a star-maker. We’re gonna get an unknown actress, ideally a Jewish girl from north or east London who looks a bit like Amy and talks like Amy.”

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Mitch Winehouse also teased that the film could follow the glossy formula of Oscar-winning biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

Advertisement

“A different story of course, but it will be going along similar lines I guess, although we haven’t got that far. It’s all very exciting,” he explained.

In March, Amy Winehouse became the latest inductee to Camden’s Music Walk of Fame.

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.