Amy Winehouse and Madness among latest inductees to Camden’s Music Walk of Fame

Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul have been announced as the latest inductees to Camden’s prestigious Music Walk of Fame.

They join The Who, who were the first act to be honoured with the special award when it launched in November 2019.

Plaques celebrating all three acts will be unveiled in the north London location between Monday March 2–6, with special unveils set to be announced on the day.

Wednesday’s unveiling (March 4) will see the late Winehouse take the honour, followed by a fundraiser for The Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Soul II Soul collaborators The Brand New Heavies will also perform a live concert in celebration of Soul II Soul’s contributions to music on March 6.

The Music Walk of Fame will honour the legendary @amywinehouse on 4th March 2020 with a dedicated stone on Camden High Street. pic.twitter.com/jBlb7puowy — The Music Walk of Fame (@MusicWalkofFame) February 18, 2020

Describing the honour, Madness said: “Camden Town has always been a hot bed of culture and music and we had the great privilege to have been given lift off from this great town. Without Camden we would have been nothing so it’s a great honour to be the recipients of the Music Walk of Fame stone. Thank you”.

Amy’s parents Mitch and Janis said: “We all know how much Amy adored her beloved Camden, so how fitting that her name is now part of the very fabric of the place she loved. To be part of the ‘Music Walk of Fame’ is such a great honour. We’re absolutely delighted that Amy’s musical legacy is being celebrated in this way”.

Up to 20 stones are expected to be eventually laid and marked with special celebrations, while augmented reality (AR) technology will allow the streets to effectively become a living museum.

Meanwhile, a new exhibition focused on Winehouse opened in Los Angeles last month.

Beyond Black – The Style Of Amy Winehouse is currently being hosted at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles until April 13, 2020, before visiting other museums in Chile, London, and Ireland. After its museum run, the items will be returned to the US and sold off at auction in November 2021.