Amy Winehouse’s mother marks ninth anniversary of singer’s death

The mother of the late Amy Winehouse has led tributes to her daughter on the ninth anniversary of the singer’s death.

Janis Winehouse posted a photo of Amy’s Louboutin slingback heels, which she’d placed next to a candle, and captioned it: “Love Janis Xxx”.

Love Janis Xxx pic.twitter.com/JQWJqENQ2d — Janis H Winehouse (@JanisWinehouse) July 23, 2020

Fans joined Janis in honouring the musician, who died aged 27 on July 23, 2011 from alcohol poisoning. One fan wrote beneath the photo shared on Twitter: “Sending so much love Janis, she’ll always be remembered for her beautiful, contagious smile and laugh.”

The BRIT Awards also paid tribute to the last star. Their post read: “Today marks 9 years since the deeply saddening death of Amy Winehouse. Her impact and presence are still felt years on and we feel honoured to have had her perform on our stage and to have presented her with the British Female Solo Artist award in 2007.”

Today marks 9 years since the deeply saddening death of Amy Winehouse. Her impact and presence are still felt years on and we feel honoured to have had her perform on our stage and to have presented her with the British Female Solo Artist award in 2007 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IzKOZ6f7fA — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) July 23, 2020

Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, who was friends with Amy, tweeted: “Today I reflect on you. Amy. But we all lost you, even those who never met you, lost you. Kindness, cuteness, wit, charm, magical, sensitive, strong, all of these things, you are, you was, u will forever be… I MISSSSS YOU.”

Rip my girl…🖤 23.7.11. pic.twitter.com/YAzUAZg4H7 — AISLEYNE (@Aisleyne1) July 23, 2020

In other news, a biopic about Amy’s life will be released in “a year or two”, her father Mitch has revealed.

Mitch has said the film will offer a truthful portrayal of the singer’s life after he previously hit out at Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary Amy for its “misleading” portrayal of the relationship between him and his daughter.

He told Paul Danan’s The Morning After podcast in May: “We’ve got a lovely movie, a lovely Broadway show coming, and that’s how we’ll get our own back, by portraying Amy the way she was.”