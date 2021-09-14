Amy Winehouse to be honoured in new Design Museum exhibition

Amy Winehouse is set to be the subject of a new retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London.

The late singer is being honoured to mark the recent 10-year anniversary of her death in July 2011 at the age of 27.

Amy: Beyond the Stage will open at the Design Museum on November 26 and aims to celebrate “a cultural icon that the world lost too soon”.

The collection will “explore the creative process, powerful music and unforgettable style of a musician whose work drew a unique line between genres such as jazz and R&B, through to artists such as The Ronettes and Mark Ronson, designers such as D&G, Moschino and more,” according to a press release.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to view previously unseen personal items (including her teenage notebooks, photographs and handwritten lyrics) and a selection of Winehouse’s outfits and fashion accessories, as well as experience a studio space inspired by Metropolis Studios, where part of her 2006 album ‘Back to Black’ was recorded.

Winehouse’s family are collaborating with the curators of the exhibition, with Winehouse’s close friend and stylist Naomi Parry set to advise the Design Museum “on this never-before-seen showcase of how [Winehouse] combined music and design to create her look, style and voice”.

“I was determined to make an exhibition about Amy happen because I had seen first-hand how she became a global icon,” Perry said in a statement. “When I approached the museum to realise this ambition they immediately understood that looking at Amy through her creative legacy would create an unforgettable exhibition experience.

“Often the portrayal of Amy is focused on the negative aspects of her life, while this exhibition will take visitors through all that she achieved and highlight the incredible mark that she left on the lives of her fans all around the world.”

Tickets for Amy: Beyond the Stage are on sale now from here.

Earlier this month Winehouse’s father Mitch said that a planned new biopic about the late singer’s life is “not allowed”.