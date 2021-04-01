Amy Winehouse’s mum made new documentary to “save memories from MS”

Amy Winehouse‘s mother Janis has opened up on telling the story of the late singer’s life in a new BBC documentary to mark 10 years since her death.

According to the BBC, Janis was motivated to tell Winehouse’s story in the film because her battle with multiple sclerosis “threatens to strip her of her memories” of the singer.

It is thought that memory problems are common among those living with the debilitating neurological condition.

Janis told the BBC: “I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one I brought up.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy.”

Other family members and friends will also contribute to the documentary, which is being described as a “female-driven interpretation of her life, her loves and her legacy”.

Dov Freedman, executive producer for Curious Films, said in a statement: “Amy was a true musical icon, and we couldn’t be prouder to help those closest to Amy reclaim her story, 10 years after her death.”

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at the age of 27.

Last year saw Winehouse’s memory being commemorated as she became the latest inductee to Camden’s prestigious Music Walk of Fame.

“Amy was an integral part of Camden, and now she’s an even more integral part of Camden,” said Mitch.

Janis added: “It was home to her, she had to be at home here and she was.”