Amy Winehouse’s stilettos and Bono’s lyrics in new Island Records auction

A pair of stilettos once worn by the late Amy Winehouse and handwritten lyrics by Bono are among the main items in a new auction being run by Island Records.

All funds raised by the One Love Covid-19 Relief Auction – named after the classic song by Island signee Bob Marley – will go to NHS Charities Together in the UK and Feeding America in the US.

The label, which was founded by Chris Blackwell in 1959, is also offering the chance to stay at Blackwell’s five-star hotel, Strawberry Hill, in Jamaica’s Blue Mountains.

Advertisement

Signed lyrics to U2’s ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’ will form part of a ‘Joshua Tree’ box set, while Annie Lennox will also offer handwriten lyrics to Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams.

🌴💛#OneLoveAuction💛🌴 We are proud to present the One Love COVID-19 Relief Auction taking place on Thursday 21st May, with all proceeds going to @NHSCharities and @FeedingAmerica. Find out more info and register to bid here: https://t.co/zYNd3JIK9a pic.twitter.com/8BC6RSClPB — Island Records (@islandrecordsuk) May 14, 2020

Mumford & Sons are also offering a personal banjo lesson with signed banjo, and Jon Bon Jovi will provide handwritten lyrics to ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ and ‘Wanted Dead Or Alive’.

Other itesms include an online guitar and synth class from Portishead’s Adrian Utley and Geoff Barrow’s Technics decks used at the time of the band’s debut album, ‘Dummy’.

The likes of Shawn Mendes, Ben Howard, OneRepublic and Bombay Bicycle Club are also offering up prizes.

Advertisement

Private concerts are also on offer from Dermot Kennedy and Jamie Cullum, as well as a private tour of Abbey Road.

You can view all lots from the auction here.