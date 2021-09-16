Amyl And The Sniffers’ Amy Taylor brands Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison an “absolute tosser”

Amyl And The Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor has hit out at Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison branding him an “absolute tosser”.

Speaking to NME in a new interview she lashed out at Morrison over his actions over Australia’s bushfires in 2019-20.

Referring to the track ‘Capital’ from their recent album ‘Comfort To Me‘ she said: “‘Capital’ is about how many people are left on the outskirts of society without any help – especially none from fucking Scott Morrison, the absolute tosser. We’re all getting taxed to buggery and getting nothing in return. In bushfire season he gave nobody a helping hand.

“I’m not that well educated about politics, but during bushfire season all of the Indigenous people had advanced backburning set-ups and the government just ignored that. Also, Indigenous incarceration rates are off the fucking Richter scale.”

Taylor previously criticised Morrison in 2019 over his actions during the bushfires.

“All these people taking time off their work to fight the fires and then he makes a tweet about it [the PM was widely criticised for posting: “Going to be a great summer of cricket, and for our fire-impacted communities, I’m sure our boy will give them something to cheer for”]. It’s ridiculous. It’s like a joke. I don’t know, people are frustrated, working all this time for nothing and he can’t see that,” she told NME at the time.

Amyl And The Sniffers’ new album was recently awarded four stars by NME and was described as digging “deeper than their debut” album.

It added: “The Melbourne punks’ second record is louder, sillier and at times more introspective than its predecessor, showing a more versatile side to the band.”