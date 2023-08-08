Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor will guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’

Amyl and the Sniffers‘ frontwoman Amy Taylor is set to be a guest judge on the next season of the Australian version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The singer shared a photo of her sitting on the judging panel on her upcoming appearance in the show on her Instagram. “Sooo fikin excited to be a guest judge on Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down under’s the new season 🥰 airing now but my episode is yet to come out,” she wrote.

The third season of the show began airing on July 28, but it hasn’t yet been announced when Taylor’s episode will air.

Adam Lambert will also be guest judging on the show, and it looks like his episode will air on Friday (August 11), while Australian actor Keiynan Lonsdale and New Zealand model Rachel Hunter have also been lined up to appear in recent weeks. Consequently, it’s likely Taylor’s episode might not air for a few weeks yet.

Elsewhere, Amyl and the Sniffers recently appeared at Smashing Pumpkins‘ Australian music and wrestling festival, ‘The World Is A Vampire’.

In a three-star review of the event, NME wrote: ‘[Amyl and the Sniffers] rip through bangers like ‘Security’, ‘Guided by Angels’, and ‘Hertz’ with a fierce, relentless energy. Amy Taylor remains one of the country’s most exciting frontpeople; the rest of the band are dynamic.

“Maybe it’s the Hordern’s cavernous nature, but much of the audience are weirdly passive throughout. It’s an oddity given the frenzied pits the Sniffers inspire at their own shows, but it doesn’t really feel like their fault. Corgan later predicts that in 20 years, Amyl will be “the biggest band in the world”, and he’s probably right.”