Amyl And The Sniffers announce one-take concert livestream

Melbourne punks Amyl And The Sniffers have announced a live-streamed performance in celebration of their latest album, ‘Comfort To Me’.

The pre-recorded film will see the band play the entire album in one take, “on a slab of concrete in a suburban wasteland somewhere in Melbourne”.

The stream will take place on October 5 across multiple time zones depending on the viewer’s region. Tickets are on sale now through Noon Chorus.

Advertisement

NME gave ‘Comfort To Me’ four stars upon its release earlier this month, writing the album is “louder, sillier and at times more introspective than its predecessor, showing a more versatile side to the band”.

“Though it still feels as fiery and spontaneous as [self-titled debut LP] ‘Amyl & The Sniffers’, this album’s raging pace is coupled with a darker introspection.”

Speaking to NME, Amyl And The Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor said they were motivated to take a step away from their debut album’s sound when it came time to make ‘Comfort To Me’.

“We needed to make a whole new thing,” explained Taylor. “Higher production and all that, we wanted it to sound fucking awesome.”