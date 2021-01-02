Amyl and the Sniffers cover Patrick Hernandez’s ‘Born to Be Alive’

Amyl and The Sniffers have covered Patrick Hernandez’s ‘Born to Be Alive’ for a new singles series – listen below.

The track was released this week (December 30) as part of the Melbourne-based RISING singles club, who describe the cover as “an anthem to help us stage dive into 2021, with full hearts and flailing limbs”.

“It’s good 2 be alive!” the band wrote on Instagram to announce the cover. “CELEBRATE THE WIERD YEAR!

“Rising Melbourne organised us to cover one of the best songs ever, out on the 30th in time for New Year’s Eve.”

Listen to the ‘Born To Be Alive’ cover below.

Amyl and the Sniffers released their self-titled debut album in 2019. Since then, they’ve shared a live EP recorded at a show in their hometown of Melbourne, teamed up with Viagra Boys on a John Prine cover and released a new video for ‘Gacked On Anger’.

The band also picked up a host of nominations at the 2020 NME Awards back in February, including Best Live Act, Best Australian Band, Best Australian Album and Best Australian Song for ‘Gacked On Anger.’

They also featured as NME Australia‘s first-ever cover stars in December 2019.

Reviewing the band’s debut album, NME wrote: “Move fast, be bold and trust your instincts – if there was a mission statement for Amyl and The Sniffers’ bruising and brilliant debut album, we suspect it’d be along those lines. Or, more likely, they’d tell you to piss off and not overthink things – it’s just a bit fun.

“It’s ‘pub-punk’ for now, but there’s a good chance it’ll take them to much bigger stages sooner rather than later. It’s not big, it’s not clever, but it’s a bloody hoot.”