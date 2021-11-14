Amyl And The Sniffers reveal 2022 North American tour

Australian punk outfit Amyl And The Sniffers have announced they’ll be heading to North America next year for a run of headlining tour dates.

The shows come in support of their latest album, ‘Comfort To Me’, which arrived in September. They’ll kick off the 14-stop tour in Austin on Tuesday April 26, before heading to San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn and Philadelphia, then wrapping things up in Baltimore on Sunday May 22.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now and can be purchased here.

NME gave Amyl And The Sniffers’ sophomore album ‘Comfort To Me’ four stars in a review, saying: “The Melbourne punks’ second record is louder, sillier and at times more introspective than its predecessor, showing a more versatile side to the band.”

Featuring singles ‘Guided By Angels’, ‘Security’ and ‘Hertz’, the LP marked Amyl And The Sniffers’ first release in two years, since sharing their 2019 self-titled debut album.

“We needed to make a whole new thing,” frontwoman Amy Taylor Told NME earlier this year. “Higher production and all that, we wanted it to sound fucking awesome.”

Amyl And The Sniffers’ 2022 North America and Canada tour dates are:

APRIL

Tuesday 26 – Austin, Hotel Vegas

Wednesday 27 – Austin, Hotel Vegas



MAY

Friday 6 – San Francisco, Great American Music Hall

Saturday 7 – San Francisco, Great American Music Hall

Monday 9 – Portland, Roseland Ballroom

Tuesday 10 – Vancouver, Rickshaw

Wednesday 11 – Seattle, The Crocodile

Friday 13 – Minneapolis, Fine Line

Saturday 14 – Chicago, Logan Square Auditorium

Monday 16 – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall

Tuesday 17 – Montreal, La Tulipe

Thursday 19 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

Saturday 21 – Philadelphia, Underground Arts

Sunday 22 – Baltimore, Ram’s Head Live