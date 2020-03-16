Amyl and the Sniffers share live recording of ‘Control’ from 2019 hometown show

Amyl and the Sniffers have released a live version of ‘Control’ from an upcoming live EP release.

This version of their breakthrough track was captured August 2019 at Croxton Bandroom in the band’s hometown of Melbourne. It’s one of three tracks on the upcoming 7-inch release, which is rounded out by live versions of ‘Gacked On Anger,’ ‘Shake Ya,’ and, according to the band’s Instagram, a whole lot of “various shit talking.” The EP is due out May 1.

The live version of ‘Control’ also arrived with a video capturing the raucous performance. “This song’s about me being a boss!” frontwoman Amy Taylor yells by way of introduction.

Advertisement

Watch the live video and stream the Croxton recording of ‘Control’ below.

Amyl and the Sniffers are currently on an Australian tour, with only two stops left: Melbourne’s 170 Russell on March 27 and a revival back at Croxton on March 28. It’s currently unclear if those shows will proceed in light of the nationwide ban on non-essential public gatherings of more than 500 people, which went into effect today.

The gang are meant to be hitting the US next for a mammoth tour across April and May, before moving onto Europe. However, given recent travel and event bans relating to the global coronavirus outbreak, it is unclear if those will go ahead.

Advertisement

Amyl and the Sniffers nabbed a heap of nominations in the 2020 NME Awards, including Best Live Act, Best Australian Band, Best Australian Album and Best Australian Song for ‘Gacked On Anger.’ They also featured as NME Australia‘s first-ever cover stars in December 2019.