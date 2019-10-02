Amyl and the Sniffers announce return to the UK on winter tour

The run includes two London shows in December

Amyl and the Sniffers are set to return to the UK this winter for a six-date tour.

The Aussie four-piece, who released their self-titled debut album earlier this year, are coming off the back of a huge summer which included sets at Glastonbury and beyond.

They’ve now announced a run of November and December shows which begin in Cardiff at Clwb Ifor Bach on November 30, before finishing with a pair of London dates at the Underworld and Studio 9294.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Friday (October 4) at 10am. Grab yours for the London shows via DICE here and here.

Amyl and the Sniffers will play:

November

30 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

December

01 – Manchester, Gorilla

02 – Glasgow, G2

03 – Birmingham, Hare and Hounds

05 – London, Underworld

07 – London, Studio 9294

Speaking to NME about their live show for a Big Read interview earlier this year, the band’s Amy Taylor said “it’s rough, raw and anything can happen.”

“I don’t know much about genre, but I know we spend a lot of time in the pub,” Amy says of the band’s label as “pub punk”.

“The spontaneous and practise parts of the music are the ‘pub’ bit. Mistakes are what make everything good.”

In a four-star review of the band’s self-titled debut album, NME‘s Thomas Smith said: “The Melbourne gang make “pub punk” destined for the biggest of stages. With the producer of Arctic Monkeys’ ‘AM’ behind them, this is snotty punk at its peak.”