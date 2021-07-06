Amyl and the Sniffers to return with first new music in two years this week

Amyl and the Sniffers are set to return with their first new music in two years this week.

The Aussie punks have announced details of new single ‘Guided By Angels’, which is set to drop at midnight on Thursday (July 8) in Australia (that’s Wednesday 3pm in the UK) and follows the four-piece’s 2019 self-titled debut album.

“GUIDED BY ANGELS PREMIERS THIS THURSDAY 8TH JULY 12AM AEST,” the band wrote on Instagram to announce the single.

“FUKIN GET AROUND IT!!!!!!! FIRST NEW MUSIC SINCE 2019.”

Despite Amyl and the Sniffers not releasing any new original music themselves since their 2019 debut, vocalist Amy Taylor has shared a number of recent collaborations.

Last year, Taylor teamed up with Viagra Boys on a John Prine cover, and has also collaborated with fellow Aussies Tropical Fuck Storm. Most recently, she joined Sleaford Mods on new track ‘Nudge It’.

Amyl and the Sniffers themselves have shared a live EP recorded at a show in their hometown of Melbourne and released a new video for ‘Gacked On Anger’.

Reviewing the band’s debut album, NME wrote: “Move fast, be bold and trust your instincts – if there was a mission statement for Amyl and The Sniffers’ bruising and brilliant debut album, we suspect it’d be along those lines. Or, more likely, they’d tell you to piss off and not overthink things – it’s just a bit fun.

“It’s ‘pub-punk’ for now, but there’s a good chance it’ll take them to much bigger stages sooner rather than later. It’s not big, it’s not clever, but it’s a bloody hoot.”