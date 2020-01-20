Amyl And The Sniffers have released a new music video for ‘Gacked On Anger’, the NME Award-nominated track from their 2019 self-titled debut album.

The clip, which was directed by Gilbert Trejo, centers on enraged, chain-wielding frontwoman Amy Taylor, who menaces a wig-wearing ‘aristocrat’ in period dress into putting himself into a skip.

Watch the ‘Gacked On Anger’ video below:

‘Gacked On Anger’ is the second track from the Melbourne-based punk band’s 2019 self-titled debut album. The song was released last May, and in a statement then Taylor said, “The song lyrics are about money and class and my experiences with that, and the weird way my mind tries to wrap around the idea of having money/not having money/being in debt/getting paid or not paid as a musician.

“It’s also about the rat race/pleasure/shame/stress of money and the power that it has on day to day life, and the power of class to keep us too busy and too dumb to help other people, or make any kind of change in the ‘system’. We keep on working really hard for peanuts. I’ve been lucky in comparison and I’m grateful but in reality shit’s pretty fucked sometimes, and there’s lots to be angry about.”

Last week, ‘Gacked On Anger’ received a nomination for Best Australian Song at the NME Awards 2020. It’s up against Confidence Man’s ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’, Mallrat’s ‘Charlie’, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s ‘In The Capital’, Tame Impala’s ‘Borderline’ and Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’.

Find the full list of nominees in the NME Awards 2020’s Australia-exclusive categories here.