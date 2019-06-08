The new stage has finally been unveiled by organisers

A new stage at Glastonbury Festival called ‘Samula’ has been unveiled by organisers.

The new stage will feature at The Common, which is located in the south-east corner of the festival site. Described as “an aquatic paradise” by organisers, the new stage will replace The Cave.

Announcing the news, organisers wrote: “The waiting is over. Our sparking new venue is unveiled! Where The Cave once was, SAMULA: The Portal now rises.

“An aquatic paradise, a side-step into another world, let the basslines and rhythms take you over, give in to Samula’s magic, dive into the party!”

Acts appearing at The Common this year include Mike Skinner and Hot Chip. You can see the full line up and pictures of the new ‘Samula’ stage below.

Recently, organiser Emily Eavis spoke to BBC Radio 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne about how plans for this year’s festival were coming along, revealing that a number of acts have “big ideas” as production talks begin.

Eavis also revealed that the festival organisers were “ahead of schedule on the build” as the various stages around the site were being constructed and production talks had begun.

“This is the time when everyone is thinking about what they’re going to bring here – all the bands, they’re thinking about how big the production is going to be, what they can do here,” Eavis told Laverne from the Pyramid Stage.

“Obviously, it’s not a standard gig, we’re not in a stadium. What you can do in a field is quite different so we’re talking to them and explaining about what’s possible and what’s not possible.

“Everyone’s got quite big ideas, it’s quite exciting. There’s some really, really good ideas flying around.”