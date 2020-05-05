An Ozzy and Sharon biopic is in the works, says Jack Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne‘s son Jack has confirmed that a biopic focusing on the Prince of Darkness’ early solo career and his relationship with wife Sharon is still in development.

“There is absolutely things in motion right now to make that a reality,” Jack said during an appearance on The Jasta Show, while in lockdown.

“I think in the next few months, you’ll probably see something coming up about it. But we haven’t landed [at a studio] yet. So, fingers crossed.”

When asked who will play him in the movie, Jack said: “I think the time period I would do it in, I would be a child in it. So I wouldn’t be so heavily featured. It’s gonna be more about my mom and dad making their way through the world. I would be in the background just being annoying.”

A potential biopic was initially mooted in 2019, when Sharon told Variety she was developing a film about her life with Ozzy.

“I don’t want to do another rock and roll, sex, drugs and money movie about a musician,” Sharon said at the time. “That’s not what I’m doing. There hasn’t been a movie about a woman that actually works on the management side — that’s a true story — and somebody that succeeds through the struggle and you come out the other side.”

She went on to say that a “complete unknown” would play Ozzy from the age of 20.

In January, she confirmed the movie to be among her biggest priorities for 2020.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Ozzy is in daily contact with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi during the coronavirus epidemic.

“I’m in touch with Ozzy every day as he gets over his own health problems in LA,” Iommi said in a recent interview.