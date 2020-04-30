An unreleased Prince radio show from 2005 is set to air on SiriusXM

An unreleased Prince radio show recorded in 2005 is set to finally be aired tomorrow (May 1).

The two-hour show, which will air on SiriusXM, features songs from the Purple One’s back catalogue, as well as interview snippets, some of Prince’s favourite music from other artists and more.

The show is a conceptual demo that Prince created for Sirius Satellite Radio in 2005, during his album campaign for ‘3121’, and comes alongside the launch of a new dedicated Prince Channel from SiriusXM, which will play music from across the star’s catalogue for a limited time.

“I don’t think anybody knows that it exists other than the people who directly worked on it or were there while we were working on it,” DJ Rashida, who will host the show, said. “It’s such a trip listening back to it just now.”

The show will also feature appearances from Prince himself, alongside his collaborators Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Sheila E.

Sheila E was recently branded as “desperate to be relevant” by Purple Rain star Apollonia Kotero after the drummer released a Prince tribute song called ‘Lemon Cake’.

“Prince refused to acknowledge you for 5 years before his death because of your lies,” she said of Sheila E. on Facebook. “You can’t continue to fool our Prince fans any longer. Because I AM here to tell you, it’s over. Time for the truth.”

Earlier this month, the GRAMMYs broadcasted a star-studded tribute to Prince to mark the fourth anniversary of the legend’s death.

Recorded back in January after the annual award ceremony, Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince has now been aired on CBS and featured Foo Fighters, FKA twigs, Beck and more taking on songs from the Purple One.