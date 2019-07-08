Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anaïs has shot the new video from Bono’s son’s band Inhaler

The clip is for the new single 'My Honest Face'

Noel Gallagher‘s daughter Anaïs has shot footage for the new video from Inhaler, the Dublin-based band of Bono‘s son Elijah Hewson.

The video for the band’s recent single ‘My Honest Face’ was shot by Anaïs alongside Glenn Hanstock and Sam Hannigan, and was edited by Jack Ridley.

The new clip comes after it was revealed that Noel is set to take both Inhaler and Anaïs on tour with him this summer. Check out the video for ‘My Honest Face’ below.

Anaïs has been in the news recently after she got caught in the middle of a feud between her father and his brother Liam. Last week, Noel responded on Twitter after Liam allegedly threatened his wife in a message sent to Anaïs.

Noel shared a screen-shot of a WhatsApp exchange which saw Liam warning his brother’s wife Sara Macdonald to be “very careful” after she described the former Oasis frontman as a “fat twat” following his Glastonbury performance.

The message, which was reportedly sent to Noel’s daughter, states: “Tell your step Mam to be very careful.” Noel went on to remark that Liam “always [was] good at intimidating women”.

Since then, Liam has apologised for his role in the saga, offering “sincere apologies” to his and Noel’s mum Peggie, as well as Anaïs.

Back in April, Anaïs attended a party dressed as her dad in full ’90s Britpop get-up alongside Blossoms, who came as the Spice Girls.