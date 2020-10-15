Noel Gallagher‘s daughter Anaïs has distanced herself from her dad’s comments on coronavirus, revealing that she has “never not worn a mask”.

The former Oasis guitarist sparked condemnation last month when he explained that he refuses to wear face masks while out shopping.

He said: “I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else.”

Advertisement

Responding to her dad’s comments in a new interview with Metro.co.uk, Anais said: “I get where he’s coming from but I’m less full-on than him. I’m generally less revolutionary than my dad. I’ve never not worn a mask.

“I think my generation is quite lenient and that’s not necessarily a good thing. We do what we’re told a bit too much, we come from the era of Fake News and Facebook telling us what the news is.”

She went on: “We are also hugely afraid of being cancelled. It’s very dangerous to stand up and be your own person in my generation. If you are going against the grain you can be totally cut out.”

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Noel will feature on a new John Lennon tribute album.

Advertisement

The reports come after the singer shared a brief clip last week, which saw him covering Lennon’s 1973 track ‘Mind Games’.