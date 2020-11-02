Watch The Anchoress’ powerful video for new single ‘Show Your Face’

The Anchoress has shared a powerful video for her new single ‘Show Your Face’ – you can watch it below.

The track is taken from the upcoming second album by the Welsh multi-instrumentalist, whose real name is Catherine Anne Davies.

The video opens with Donald Trump’s infamous “grab ‘em by the pussy” quote and continues to show a woman being followed by a sinister-looking man. “The news was full of Weinstein and Trump at the time I wrote this,” Davies explained to NME.

Advertisement

“Amidst the #MeToo headlines, I was thinking a lot about toxic masculinity and how hard it is for women to call-out men in power. The title is also an allusion to Psalm 102 – the prayer of the afflicted – a text that is deeply woven throughout the whole album’s lyrical themes about how we make sense of trauma.”

Of opening the video with the current US President’s quote, she added: “Opening with that ‘pussy’ quote from Trump was important to me. It’s a song about the brazenness of these types of characters that abuse their power in the worst possible way. I wanted the video to visually signal a line in the sand from my debut album, so here I am back with a Fender Telecaster slung over my shoulder… I wanted to set fire to a piano but the budget wouldn’t quite stretch to that!”

‘Show Your Face’ also features a guitar cameo from Manic Street Preachers’ James Dean Bradfield, who appears elsewhere on the album too.

The Anchoress’ second album ‘The Art Of Losing’ will be released on March 5, 2021 via Kscope and was inspired by Dylan Thomas’ quote to “rage against the dying of the light” after years of personal loss. “This wasn’t a “fun” album to make – it was often lonely and gruelling – producing and writing it alone,” Davies explained.

Advertisement

“But it was something I needed to do alone and is very much a natural evolution of me producing for other bands and artists now. This couldn’t have been a collaborative effort because it delves down into some pretty personal and horrific experiences. I guess it’s kind of apt that, alongside Sterling Campbell [David Bowie’s drummer] providing some drums from his studio, the other contributor to the record was JDB from his home studio, as it feels like my own ‘Holy Bible’. It’s not a time in my life I’d want to return to but the album is a literal record of having walked through the fire and emerged, somewhat changed, out of the other side.”

The Anchoress is set to perform tracks from the new album ‘The Art Of Losing’ at a show at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on July 10, 2021.

Since the release of her debut album ‘Confessions Of A Romance Novelist’ in 2013, Davies has collaborated with many other artists – most recently with Bernard Butler on the joint album ‘In Memory Of My Feelings’.

“It was really great to finally get the collaborative album I’d made with Bernard Butler out last month,” she said. “There’s been such a lovely reaction from people who’ve bought it. It’s strange because we’d sat on the album for over five years since 2015 as no one had been interested in releasing it!”