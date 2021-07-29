Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars announce Silk Sonic “Summertime Jam” this Friday

Silk Sonic, the collaborative project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, have announced a “Summertime Jam” this Friday.

On social media, the duo posted an image of an alleyway with a red car, with an invitation to a “Summertime Jam” happening tomorrow (July 30).

Advertisement

Details are scarce, but many fans think this indicates a new Silk Sonic single called ‘Summertime Jam’ dropping on Friday.

Silk Sonic finally announcing the new single when we least expected it pic.twitter.com/NOzM8DC7YB — sammmm 🦋🥁✨💜 (@afanofthingsss) July 28, 2021

Anderson Paak & Bruno Mars dropping new Silk Sonic music on same day Isaiah Rashad dropping his album. The vibes on Friday about to be way too smooth whew — Wow 🦅 (@wowistaken) July 28, 2021

Anticipation has been high for Silk Sonic’s debut album ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ since its reveal earlier this year. In March, the duo released their first single, ‘Leave the Door Open’.

They proceeded to perform at the Grammys and iHeartRadio Music Awards in the following months. Little information has been given about the album’s release date, and no additional singles have been released since ‘Leave The Door Open’. Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah released his own remix of the song earlier this month.

Advertisement

Back in 2017, Mars and .Paak toured extensively together, with the latter opening for Mars on his 24K Magic world tour.

Upon its eventual release, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ will mark the first studio album from Mars since 2016’s ’24K Magic’. In 2019, he released a pair of collaborative singles – ‘Please Me’ with Cardi B and ‘Blow’ alongside Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton.

.Paak last released his fourth studio album ‘Ventura’ in 2019. In May, .Paak directed a music video for the single ‘Motorbike’ by Leon Bridges.