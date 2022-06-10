Anderson .Paak announces tiny free London gig at House of Vans

Anderson .Paak will play a tiny London gig at the House of Vans later this month – get full details on the intimate show below.

The singer, drummer and Silk Sonic member will play the Waterloo venue on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his new collection with the footwear brand.

Tickets for the gig will be free, and fans can enter a ballot for their chance to win. The ballot opens at midnight on Monday (June 13) and tickets will available to apply for here.

The gig also promises “a bespoke UX experience throughout the 32,000 square foot venue which is situated underneath Waterloo station.”

Elsewhere, Anderson .Paak is set to direct his first feature film, K-POPS!, a dramatic comedy in which the rapper will also star alongside his son.

The film follows a musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, only to discover that his long-lost son is about to front one of the country’s most popular new groups (per Deadline).

After attempting to hijack his son’s new-found fame to boost his own career, the older musician is forced to confront the importance of fatherhood.

“My mom is from Korea but she was adopted so I never knew anything about my Korean heritage until I met my wife,” .Paak explained. “This movie is a reflection on my experience learning about this part of myself alongside my wife and son – and spending even more time with them.

“I knew this would be something I should write and direct, and Stampede Ventures took a chance and trusted that I could pull this off. I’m excited to bring it to the big screen.”

Back in April, .Paak shared a brand new track called ‘Yours To Take’ via a new advertisement for Budweiser.

The track marks the first piece of new solo material – following releases as one half of Silk Sonic, his hugely successful collaborative project with Bruno Mars – the rapper, singer, drummer and producer has released since the 2020 single ‘Jewelz’.