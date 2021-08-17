Anderson .Paak gets a tattoo warning against releasing his music posthumously

Anderson .Paak has got a new tattoo on his arm asking for none of his music to be released posthumously after he’s dead.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer and drummer made his feelings very clear regarding the potential release of any unheard music of his following his death.

“When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached,” the tattoo on his forearm reads.

Advertisement

“Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

See the new tattoo below:

Anderson .Paak got a new tattoo warning against any posthumous music when he’s gone. pic.twitter.com/P5KIxGrppv — HipHop-N-More (@FreeHHNM) August 17, 2021

Posthumous albums have become increasingly common in recent years, with new records from the likes of Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and Lil Peep being released after the artists’ deaths.

Writing for NME recently, Zoya Raza-Sheikh asked why so many posthumous albums are being created in the current climate.

“Partly, perhaps, because the young artists who made them are at risk due to the aforementioned difficulties faced by their generations – the easier access to drugs, the soaring mental health statistics – as are their fans, who then lean on posthumous records as an outlet for grief, and to continue to make sense of their own lives,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“In addition to this, it’s perhaps never been easier for record labels to access an artist’s digital archive and compile a posthumous record.

Anderson .Paak, meanwhile, recently shared ‘Skate’, his second track with Bruno Mars under the name Silk Sonic.

The second single to emerge from the pair’s collaboration, following ‘Leave the Door Open’, precedes the release of highly-anticipated debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.