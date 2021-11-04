Anderson .Paak launches his own record label, APESHIT INC.

Anderson .Paak has launched a brand new record label called APESHIT INC.

The Grammy Award-winning solo artist, who is also one half of Silk Sonic alongside Bruno Mars, announced the arrival of the imprint on Tuesday (November 2) via a tongue-in-cheek pre-recorded press conference.

APESHIT’s mission statement is to focus on “raw talent” and artists who can actually play their own instruments.

“I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” .Paak said in the clip. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”

.Paak, who has recorded for UMG/Interscope subsidiary Aftermath, said he was inspired to launch a performer-focused label after seeing fewer acts playing their own stuff on stage.

“Where is the next generation that can play instruments??” he asked. “I know they’re out there – don’t sell your instruments, this label wants to hear you!!”

You can watch the announcement below:

The APE in APESHIT stands for “Anderson .Paak Empire”, while the latter part of the label’s name is because “we on some other shit”.

The LA-based label is backed by UMG and its extensive network; it will be announcing its first signings soon.

“UMG has always strived to be a home for music’s best creators, innovators, disrupters and entrepreneurs, and one that operates globally to help artists expand their creative and commercial opportunities,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG’s chairman and CEO. “Anderson .Paak has consistently created award-winning, culture shifting music and we are truly excited to work together to bring his bold and infectious vision for this new label to life.”

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, is due to arrive next week (November 12) and will feature the previously released singles, ‘Leave The Door Open‘, ‘Skate‘ and ‘Silk Sonic Intro’.

Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak recently got a new tattoo on his arm that asks for none of his music to be released posthumously following his death.